TN SSLC Results 2024: Tamil Nadu board Class 10 marks out on tnresults.nic.in, here’s how to check scores

TN SSLC Results 2024: The Directorate of Government Education, Tamil Nadu released the TN SSLC 10th Result 2024 today. The results were declared at a press conference by the TNGDE officials. Students who appeared in the examination for the Class 10 board examination can check their scores on the official website at tnresults.nic.in. TN SSLC Result 2024 Live Updates

Here’s how to check Tamil Nadu board Class 10 scores:

· Go to the official site at tnresults.nic.in.

· On the homepage, click on TN SSLC 10th Result 2024 link.

· Enter the credentials on the log in page and click on submit.

· Check your results displayed on the screen.

· Download and print a hard copy for further need.

TN SSLC result 2024 direct link

Notably, the TN SSLC exam was held from March 26 to April 8, 2024 across Tamil Nady at various exam centres. The examination began with Tamil and other language papers and concluded with Social Science Paper Part III.

In 2023, the TN SSLC results were declared on May 19, 2024. The overall pass percentage was 91.39% last year.