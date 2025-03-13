TOSS April/May Exam 2025 datesheet for SSC, Inter out at telanganaopenschool.org, check schedule here

Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad has released TOSS April/May Exam 2025 datesheet. The timetable has been released for SSC and Intermediate examinations. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website of TOSS at telanganaopenschool.org. TOSS April/May Exam 2025 datesheet for SSC, Inter out, check schedule here

The SSC and Intermediate (TOSS) Public Examinations of April/May 2025 theory exams are scheduled to be held from April 20 to April 26, 2025 and the practical examinations are scheduled from April 26 to May 3, 2025.

The Class 10, 12 theory examinations will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The SSC examination will begin with Telugu, Kannada, Tamil papers in the first shift and Psychology, Marathi papers in the second shift. The Inter examination will begin with Telugu, Urdu and Hindi papers in the first shift and Arabic in the second shift.

The Class 10 or SSC examination will conclude with all vocational subjects in the first and second shift and Inter exam will conclude with all vocational subjects in the first shift.

TOSS April/May Exam 2025: How to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TOSS at telanganaopenschool.org.

2. Click on TOSS April/May Exam 2025 datesheet link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam schedule.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TOSS.