TS Inter Exam 2025 on March 13: Mathematics, Zoology, History papers held for TSBIE 1st year, 4.30 lakh students appear

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE, concluded TS Inter Exam 2025 on March 13, 2025. The board examination was held for TSBIE 1st-year students. Mathematics-IB, Zoology-I, and History-I papers were conducted. TS Inter Exam 2025 on March 13: Mathematics, Zoology, History papers held (HT file)

A total of 4,43,783 candidates registered for the first-year board examination out of which 4,30,761 were present, and 13,022 were absent. The percentage of absentees was 2.93%.

A total of 6 malpractice cases were caught, out of which 1 from Karimnagar, 4 from Siddipet and 1 from Hyderabad.

Observers were sent from the board to the examination centres in Khammam, Adilabad, Hanakonda, Siddipet, and Medchal districts, and all of them reported that the examinations were conducted smoothly and peacefully, without any untoward incidents.

TSBIE 1st year examination commenced on March 5, 2025. The examination will conclude on March 24, 2025. The TSBIE 1st year examination will conclude with Modern Language Paper I and Geography Paper I. The exam every day is held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

TS Inter 2nd year examination started on March 6 and will get over on March 25, 2025. The exam commenced with 2nd Language Paper II and will conclude with Modern Language Paper II Geography Paper II.

Soon after the examination is over, the evaluation process will begin. It will take a few weeks to complete, and then the results will be announced. Every year, the TS Inter results are declared in April-May. This year too it is expected to be announced during the same time. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.