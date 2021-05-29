Tripura 10th, 12th boards : Exams to be conducted for selected papers

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) decided to conduct Class 10 and 12 examinations in selected subjects depending on the Covid-19 situation, though the schedules are yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in May, the TBSE postponed both the Class 12 and 10 board examinations that were supposed to start from May 18 and 19 due to rise in Covid-19 cases.

" As it is not possible to conduct exams in all subjects in the pandemic, we have decided to conduct exams in three subjects of Class 10 and few subjects of Class 12. We are expecting to come to a decision on the matter in June", said TBSE President Dr. Bhabatosh Saha.

For Class 10, examinations of English Mathematics and Science are supposed to be conducted so far, however, no such decision of selected papers of Class 12 has been taken yet, Saha added.

A total of 26,610 candidates are about to appear for Class 10 examinations and total 27,205 candidates in Class 12 exams.

All other school examinations including offline classes in all educational institutions were postponed due to the pandemic this year.

Last year, the Class 10 and 12 board examinations were postponed twice due to hike in Covid-19 cases.