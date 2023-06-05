Home / Education / Board Exams / Tripura TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: 86.02% pass class 10 and 83.2 % pass class 12

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 05, 2023 12:29 PM IST

TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 released. This year 86.02% of students pass class 10 and 83.2 % pass the class 12 exam.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education announced TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 on June 5, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10th and 12th board examinations can check their results through the official site of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in and also on tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura TBSE 10th, 12th Result
In addition to the results for classes 10 and 12, the results for Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim were also released.

Class 10 or Madhyamik board exams were held in the state of Tripura from March 16 to April 18, while class 12 or Higher Secondary final exams were held from March 15 to April 19.

Last year, overall, 86 percent of students passed the Class 10 examination and 94.46 percent passed the Class 12 examination. In 2022 results were announced based on the cumulative results of Term I and Term II.

tripura tbse board exam result board exams
