TS Board Class 10, Inter 1st and 2nd year results expected soon, check steps to download and other important details

The Telangana State Board for School Examination (TSBSE) and Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) are expected to soon release the results of State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examinations and Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official websites bse.telangana.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Board Results 2024: Class 10, and Inter 1st and 2nd year scores expected to be out soon. (HT File)

While an official confirmation is yet to be out on the exact date and time of the results, here are the steps to check the scores once it is out:

Steps to check Class 10 results:

1. Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the result link 'TS SSC result 2024'.

3. You will be directed to a new login page. Enter your credentials as asked.

4. Check your TS SSC Result 2024.

5. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Steps to check TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results:

1.Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link ‘Telangana Inter Results 2024.’

3. Click on ‘TS Inter 1st year Results 2024’ for 1st year results.

4. Likewise, click on ‘TS Inter 2nd year Results 2024’ for 2nd year results.

5. Enter your credentials on the login page. Your results will appear in a new window.

6. Download and print a copy of the result for future reference.

Notably, The Telangana SSC examination began on March 18 and concluded on April 2, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Likewise, the TS Inter 1st year exams began on February 28 and ended on March 18, whereas the examinations for the 2nd year students began on February 29 and concluded on March 19. Around 10 lakh students appeared in the Telangana Class 11 and 12 examinations.