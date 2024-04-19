AP SSC Result 2024 awaited, where and how to download Andhra Pradesh 10th scores

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will soon release the AP SSC Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 board examination can check their results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in once it is declared. Results can also be checked on results.bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 board examination can check their results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in once it is declared. Results can also be checked on results.bse.ap.gov.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh officials will conduct a press conference to announce the AP SSC Results and share the details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information.

The BSEAP Class 10th examination commenced on March 18 and ended on March 30, 2024. The AP SSC examination started with the first language paper and ended with the OSSC Main Language Paper II and SSC Vocational Course Theory. The SSC exam was held in a single shift on all days—from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. For some papers, it was conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm.

Steps to check the AP SSC 2024 examination scores once the results are declared:

Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on the AP SSC Results 2024 link available on the home page.

Furnish the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future needs.