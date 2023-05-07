TS ECET 2023 registration ends tomorrow at ecet.tsche.ac.in, get link to apply

Osmania University Hyderabad will end the registration process for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 on May 8. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in. TS ECET 2023 registration ends tomorrow at ecet.tsche.ac.in

Earlier, the last date for the submission of the applictaion form was May 2. The TS ECET 2023 registration process started on March 2.

The registration fee is ₹900 for the general category and for the SC/ST category, the application fee is ₹500. Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test will be conducted on May 20. The TS ECet 2023 admit card will be released on May 16.

TS ECET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in

Next, pay the application fee

Fill out the application form

Check your payment status

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page.