TS ECET 2023 registration ends tomorrow at ecet.tsche.ac.in, get link to apply
The registration process for TS ECET 2023 will end on ecet.tsche.ac.in.
Osmania University Hyderabad will end the registration process for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 on May 8. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in.
Earlier, the last date for the submission of the applictaion form was May 2. The TS ECET 2023 registration process started on March 2.
The registration fee is ₹900 for the general category and for the SC/ST category, the application fee is ₹500. Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test will be conducted on May 20. The TS ECet 2023 admit card will be released on May 16.
TS ECET 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in
Next, pay the application fee
Fill out the application form
Check your payment status
Download and take a printout of the confirmation page.