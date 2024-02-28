TS Inter 1st, 2nd year exams begin

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on February 28 started the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE). On the first day, first year students are appearing in the second language paper. Examinations for the second year students will begin tomorrow, February 29. They will also appear for the second language paper on the first day. TS Inter board exams begin (HT file photo)

TS Inter exams are being held in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm.

For Class 11 students, board examinations will end on March 18, and exams for Class 12 will end on March 19. For both classes, Modern Language and Geography papers are scheduled for the last day.

Date sheets and hall tickets of Intermediate Public Examinations were released on the board's website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Previous examination hall ticket number and date of birth are required to download IPE hall tickets.

TS Inter 1st year hall tickets 2024

TS Inter 2nd year hall tickets 2024

TS Inter bridge course hall tickets 2024

Practical exams for both general and vocational courses were held from February 1 to 15. The English practical exam for eligible candidates was held on February 16.

Ahead of main exam papers, the Ethics and Human Values exam took place on February 17, and the Environmental Education examination on February 19.