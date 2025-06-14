Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
TS Inter 1st, 2nd year supply result date, time confirmed, check details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 14, 2025 07:59 PM IST

As per the press release TS Inter supply results for general and vocational streams will be announced at 12 pm on June 16.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE, previously TSBIE) has confirmed the date and time for TS Inter 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPEASE) results 2025 date and time. As per the press release TS Inter supply results for general and vocational streams will be announced at 12 pm on June 16. TS Inter supply result 2025 live updates

TS Inter 1st, 2nd year supply result date, time confirmed(Hindustan Times)
After the declaration, marks will be available on the following websites:

1) tgbie.cag.gov.in

2) results.cgg.gov.in

This year, TGBIE held the first and second year supplementary examination from May 22 to May 30, 2025. The exams were conducted in two shifts. The 1st year exam was held in the forenoon session (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM), while 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM) on all days.

These are the steps candidates need to follow to check their results-

1. Go to the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. Open the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st or 2nd year link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open, 

4. Enter the login details.

5. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed on the next page.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Save a copy for later use.

For more information, candidates can visit the board's official website.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Saturday, June 14, 2025
