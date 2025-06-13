TS Inter Supplementary Result News 2025 Live Updates: How, where to check TSBIE 1st, 2nd year supply results when out

TS Inter Supplementary Result News 2025 Live: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has not released the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 yet. When released, all those candidates who have appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations for 1st and 2nd year can check the results on the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and on results.cgg.gov.in....Read More

The first and second year supplementary examination commenced on May 22 and ended on May 30, 2025. The exams were conducted in two shifts: 1st year exam was held in the forenoon session (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon), while 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM) on all days.

1. Visit the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. Click on TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st or 2nd year link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

