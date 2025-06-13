TS Inter Supplementary Result News 2025 Live Updates: How, where to check TSBIE 1st, 2nd year supply results when out
TS Inter Supplementary Result News 2025 Live: TSBIE IPASE 1st, 2nd year results to be out on results.cgg.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
TS Inter Supplementary Result News 2025 Live: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has not released the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 yet. When released, all those candidates who have appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations for 1st and 2nd year can check the results on the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and on results.cgg.gov.in....Read More
The first and second year supplementary examination commenced on May 22 and ended on May 30, 2025. The exams were conducted in two shifts: 1st year exam was held in the forenoon session (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon), while 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM) on all days.
1. Visit the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
2. Click on TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st or 2nd year link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TS Inter Supplementary Result News 2025 Live: Know about 2024 supply results
TS Inter Supplementary Result News 2025 Live: In 2024, the TS Inter Supply Result was announced on June 24. A total of 2,54,498 candidates had appeared for the TS Inter 1st year IPASE examination in the general stream, out of which 1,62,520 had passed. In 2nd year, a total of 1,38,477 candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 60615 candidates have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 43.77%.
TS Inter Supplementary Result News 2025 Live: Know about first and last papers
TS Inter Supplementary Result News 2025 Live: The theory supplementary exams was started with Language Paper I on May 22 and concluded with Modern Languages and Geography papers on May 30, 2025.
TS Inter Supplementary Result News 2025 Live: List of websites to check results
TS Inter Supplementary Result News 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the TSBIE IPASE 1st and 2nd year examination can check the results through the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and on results.cgg.gov.in.
TS Inter Supplementary Result News 2025 Live: How to check results when out?
TS Inter Supplementary Result News 2025 Live: Exam shift details
TS Inter Supplementary Result News 2025 Live: Check exam dates
TS Inter Supplementary Result News 2025 Live: Where to check results?
TS Inter Supplementary Result News 2025 Live: Date and time
TS Inter Supplementary Result News 2025 Live: The date and time of announcement of TSBIE IPASE 1st and 2nd year results have not been announced yet.