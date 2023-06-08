Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2023. The admit card has been released for TSBIE IPASE 1st and 2nd year. All the candidates who will appear for the examination can check the results through the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2023 for 1st, 2nd year out, download link here

The first year IPASE examination will be conducted from June 12 to June 16 and vocational stream examination will be conducted from June 17 to June 19, 2023. The second year examination will begin on June 12 and will end on June 16, 2023. The examination timings is 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates who will appear for the IPASE of Intermediate Vocational Public Examinations can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2023 link available on the home page.

Click on the year and a new page will open.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.