News / Education / Board Exams / TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024: Where, how to download BSE Telangana 10th admit cards

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024: Where, how to download BSE Telangana 10th admit cards

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 07, 2024 01:17 PM IST

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 will be available on the official website of BSE Telangana. Check how to download it here.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will release TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 likely soon. Candidates who will appear for Telangana Secondary School Certificate Public Examinations, March 2024 can download the admit card through the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024: Where, how to download BSE Telangana 10th admit cards(HT file)
TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024: Where, how to download BSE Telangana 10th admit cards(HT file)

The Telangana SSC examination will begin on March 18 and will end on April 2, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. As per the official schedule, the objection paper (Part B) in all the subjects has to be answered in the last half-an-hour only.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

To download the admit card or hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.
  • Click on TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC Public Examination, March 2024, will be conducted strictly as per the timetable issued by the Board even if the Government declares a Public Holiday or General Holiday in respect of any date/ dates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Telangana.

