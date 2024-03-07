TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket LIVE: Telangana Class 10th admit card out, link here
Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket Live: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 on March 7, 2024. The admit card for Class 10 board examination can be downloaded by all appearing candidates through the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. The TS SSC hall tickets have been released for regular, private, OSSC and Vocational students on the official website. ...Read More
Direct link to download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024
The Telangana SSC examination will begin on March 18 and will end on April 2, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. As per the official schedule, the objection paper (Part B) in all the subjects has to be answered in the last half-an-hour only.
Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket LIVE: Direct links here
Telangana TS SSC 2024 admit card: List of websites
bse.telangana.gov.in
TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket: Control room details
Control room has been constituted at Office of the Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, Hyderabad for convenience of the students. The phone number is 040-23230942.
Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket: Things prohibited inside exam hall
Mobile phones, Electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited into the examination centres by the students and staffs who are drafted for the examination duty.
Telangana TS SSC 2024: Check exam centres number
TS SSC examination will be conducted in 2676 exam centres across the state from March 18 to April 2, 2024.
Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket LIVE: Number of candidates registered
A total of 5,08,385 candidates have registered for the examination, out of which 2,57,952 are boys and 2,50,433 are girls.
Telangana TS SSC 2024 admit card: What to do if corrections needed ?
Any corrections noticed in respect of Medium or Subject Codes while issuing the Hall Tickets, concerned Headmasters have to inform the Director of Government Examinations immediately.
TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket: Login credentials required
District
School
Name
Date of Birth
Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket: Links to download hall tickets
Telangana TS SSC 2024: Exam dates
Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket LIVE: How to download from website
Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.
Click on TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
Click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Telangana TS SSC 2024 admit card: Hall tickets also available in schools
The hall tickets and printed nominal rolls have already been dispatched to the schools through concerned District Educational Officers in the state. Candidates can receive their hall tickets from concerned Head Master of the School.
Telangana TS SSC: Details
Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket: Where to check for download link ?
Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket: Date and time
Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket will be released on March 7, 2024. The time of release has not been shared by the Board yet.