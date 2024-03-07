Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi250C
Thursday, Mar 7, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / education / board exams / TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket LIVE: Telangana Class 10th admit card out, link here
    Live

    TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket LIVE: Telangana Class 10th admit card out, link here

    Mar 7, 2024 5:06 PM IST
    Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket Live: Class 10 hall tickets out. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket LIVE: Telangana Class 10th admit card out, link here
    TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket LIVE: Telangana Class 10th admit card out, link here

    Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket Live: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 on March 7, 2024. The admit card for Class 10 board examination can be downloaded by all appearing candidates through the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. The TS SSC hall tickets have been released for regular, private, OSSC and Vocational students on the official website. ...Read More

    Direct link to download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 

    The Telangana SSC examination will begin on March 18 and will end on April 2, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. As per the official schedule, the objection paper (Part B) in all the subjects has to be answered in the last half-an-hour only.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 7, 2024 6:20 PM IST

    Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket LIVE: Direct links here

    Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket has been released for regular, private, OSSC and vocational candidates. Direct links here.

    Mar 7, 2024 6:02 PM IST

    Telangana TS SSC 2024 admit card: List of websites

    bse.telangana.gov.in

    Mar 7, 2024 5:49 PM IST

    TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket: Control room details

    Control room has been constituted at Office of the Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, Hyderabad for convenience of the students. The phone number is 040-23230942.

    Mar 7, 2024 5:35 PM IST

    Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket: Things prohibited inside exam hall

    Mobile phones, Electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited into the examination centres by the students and staffs who are drafted for the examination duty.

    Mar 7, 2024 5:31 PM IST

    Telangana TS SSC 2024: Check exam centres number

    TS SSC examination will be conducted in 2676 exam centres across the state from March 18 to April 2, 2024.

    Mar 7, 2024 5:26 PM IST

    Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket LIVE: Number of candidates registered

    A total of 5,08,385 candidates have registered for the examination, out of which 2,57,952 are boys and 2,50,433 are girls.

    Mar 7, 2024 5:22 PM IST

    Telangana TS SSC 2024 admit card: What to do if corrections needed ?

    Any corrections noticed in respect of Medium or Subject Codes while issuing the Hall Tickets, concerned Headmasters have to inform the Director of Government Examinations immediately.

    Mar 7, 2024 5:19 PM IST

    TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket: Login credentials required

    District

    School

    Name

    Date of Birth

    Mar 7, 2024 5:16 PM IST

    Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket: Links to download hall tickets

    Mar 7, 2024 5:14 PM IST

    Telangana TS SSC 2024: Exam dates

    The Telangana SSC examination will begin on March 18 and will end on April 2, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

    Mar 7, 2024 5:13 PM IST

    Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket LIVE: How to download from website

    Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

    Click on TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

    Click on submit.

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the admit card and download it.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Mar 7, 2024 5:11 PM IST

    Telangana TS SSC 2024 admit card: Hall tickets also available in schools

    The hall tickets and printed nominal rolls have already been dispatched to the schools through concerned District Educational Officers in the state. Candidates can receive their hall tickets from concerned Head Master of the School.

    Mar 7, 2024 5:08 PM IST

    Telangana TS SSC: Details

    The TS SSC hall tickets have been released for regular, private, OSSC and Vocational students on the official website.

    Mar 7, 2024 5:06 PM IST

    Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket: Where to check for download link ?

    The admit card for Class 10 board examination can be downloaded by all appearing candidates through the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

    Mar 7, 2024 5:03 PM IST

    Telangana TS SSC 2024: Hall Ticket released

    Telangana TS SSC 2024 hall ticket has been released. The direct link to download is given here.

    Mar 7, 2024 4:58 PM IST

    Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket: Date and time

    Telangana TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket will be released on March 7, 2024. The time of release has not been shared by the Board yet.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes