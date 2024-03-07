TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket LIVE: Telangana Class 10th admit card out, link here

Mar 7, 2024 5:13 PM IST

Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.