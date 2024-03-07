 TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, download links here - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Board Exams / TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, download links here

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, download links here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 07, 2024 06:13 PM IST

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 has been released. The download links are given here.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released TS SSC. Telangana Class 10 board examination admit card or hall tickets can be downloaded by all appearing candidates through the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket LIVE Updates

The Telangana TS SSC hall tickets have been released for regular, private, OSSC and Vocational students on the official website.

The hall tickets or admit cards and printed nominal rolls have already been dispatched to the schools through concerned District Educational Officers in the state. Candidates can receive their hall tickets from concerned Head Master of the School.

Direct link to download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 for regular candidates 

Direct link to download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 for private candidates

Direct link to download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 for OSSC candidates

Direct link to download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 for vocational candidates

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

The admit card can be downloaded by following the steps given here.

  • Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.
  • Click on TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Telangana SSC examination will begin on March 18 and will end on April 2, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Telangana.

Exam and College Guide
