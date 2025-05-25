Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
TSBIE IPASE May Exam 2025: TSBIE IPASE May Exam 2025: Maths, Zoology & History papers held, 173995 students appear

ByHT Education Desk
May 25, 2025 07:29 PM IST

TSBIE IPASE May Exam 2025: In first year, overall 93.52% students appeared for the exam held on May 25, 2025. In 2nd year, 94.82% candidates were present.

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education conducted TSBIE IPASE May Exam 2025 on May 25, 2025, for Mathematics, Zoology, and History papers. 

TSBIE IPASE May Exam 2025: TSBIE IPASE May Exam 2025: On May 25, exams for Maths, Zoology & History papers were held for 1st year and 2nd year students. A total of 1,73,995 students appeared for the exam. (HT File/Santosh Kumar)
For first year, Mathematics-IB, Zoology-I & History-I was conducted in the forenoon session. A total of 1,26,290 candidates registered for the exam, of which 1,18,114 candidates were present, and 8,176 candidates remained absent. 

Percentage-wise, 93.52  per cent students were present in the exam. 

Likewise, for 2nd year, Mathematics-IIB, Zoology-II & History-II papers was held in the afternoon session. 

A total of 58,890 candidates registered for the exam, of which 55,841 candidates were present, and 3,049 candidates remained absent.

94.82 per cent candidates were present for the 2nd year exams held on Sunday. 

Additionally, observers were sent to Sangareddy, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Medak and Medchal districts from Board to the Examination centers who reported that the exams had been conducted smoothly and peacefully, without any untoward incidents. 

This year, the The TS Inter results was declared on April 22, 2025. 

A total of 4,88,430 students had appeared for the examination (general and vocational streams combined) in 1st year. Of these, 3,22,191 passed with an overall pass percentage of 65.96 per cent.

Whereas a total of 5,08,582 students wrote the IPE March exam (general and vocational combined) in 2nd year. Of them, 3.33,908 passed, securing an overall pass percentage of 65.65 per cent.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSBIE. 

Exam and College Guide
Sunday, May 25, 2025
