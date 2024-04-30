UK Board Results 2024: Check who topped Uttarakhand class 12th exam here
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education declared the Class 12 exam results. Check who topped the class 12 examination here.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the Class 12th Board exam results today. Officials from the UBSE released the results through a press conference. Uttarakhand Class 12 Board results live updates
Apart from the results, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education officials also shared details such as the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information during the press conference.
Piyush Kholiya and Kanchan Joshi topped the Uttarakhand Class 12 examination with a score of 488/500. This year, the overall pass percentage of the Uttarakhand Class 12 examination has been recorded to be 82.63 percent. The pass percentage of boys is 78.97 percent and the pass percentage of girls is 85.96 percent. A total number of 92020 students had appeared in the exams, out of which 79039 students have passed
Meanwhile, candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.
Steps to download UBSE Class 12th Result 2024
· Go to the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in
· Open the UBSE Class 12th result link on the home page
· Enter your credentials and submit
· Check your result in the new window.
· Download your results and keep a printout for further needs
The Class 12 exams from February 27, 2024, and continued till March 16, 2024.
