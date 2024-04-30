UK Board Results 2024: Check who topped Uttarakhand class 12th exam here

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the Class 12th Board exam results today. Officials from the UBSE released the results through a press conference. Uttarakhand Class 12 Board results live updates UK Board Results 2024:____from____ tops Uttarakhand Class 12 results this year with ___%. (Representative image/HT file)

Apart from the results, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education officials also shared details such as the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information during the press conference.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Piyush Kholiya and Kanchan Joshi topped the Uttarakhand Class 12 examination with a score of 488/500. This year, the overall pass percentage of the Uttarakhand Class 12 examination has been recorded to be 82.63 percent. The pass percentage of boys is 78.97 percent and the pass percentage of girls is 85.96 percent. A total number of 92020 students had appeared in the exams, out of which 79039 students have passed

Meanwhile, candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Steps to download UBSE Class 12th Result 2024

· Go to the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in

· Open the UBSE Class 12th result link on the home page

· Enter your credentials and submit

· Check your result in the new window.

· Download your results and keep a printout for further needs

The Class 12 exams from February 27, 2024, and continued till March 16, 2024.