UP Board 10th Result: Farmer’s son Prince Patel tops exam, secures 97.67%

Farmer’s son Prince Patel of Kanpur Nagar who topped the UP Board examination obtained 586 out of 600. He secured 97.67%. Student of Anubhav Inter College, Murlipur Rar of Kanpur district, Prince wants to join the Indian army and is keen to get through the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Happy with his achievement, Prince said, “I was expecting to figure in the merit list but never thought that I would top the board examination. This is like a dream come true. My parents are very happy. Congratulatory messages are pouring in and my cell phone is buzzing continuously.”

Prince said that he never believes in devoting number of hours for study. “One must stay focused while studying. Number of hours is immaterial.

An ardent cricket lover, Prince says, “Along with study, it is equally important for youngsters to play sports as it brings in a lot of positive energy. Sports teach team spirit.” His mother Shivkanti Devi is a housewife. His school principal, Ramesh Chandra Verma said Prince has brought laurels to the school.

Mordabad girl, Sanskriti Thakur (15), the joint topper of UP Board high school examination obtained 585 marks out of 600. She got 97.5%. She wants to become an IAS and has a dream to be prime minister of the country at some point of time.

“I was expecting to top the board examination. I missed the coveted position by a mark. Can’t help but happy that I stood second in the UP board high school exam,” said Sanskriti, a student of Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Moradabad over phone.

She got 100 in English, 99 in Mathematics and science, 98 in Hindi, 95 in social science and 94 in drawing.

Sanskriti had recently participated in a mock Parliament held in her school where she was chosen as prime minister. “Since then I started dreaming to become prime minister of the country after I am done with my professional career. As country’s PM, I would like to address the miseries like poverty and illiteracy. If these problems can be fixed then nobody can stop India from becoming a super power,” said an elated Sanskriti.

Her elder sister, Simran Rana said Sanskriti was a bright child from early days. “We were confident that she would bring laurels to the family,” said Rana. Sanskriti’s mother Neetu Singh was a school teacher and her father passed away almost a decade ago when she was hardly 5.

Daughter of a truck driver, Kiran Kushwaha of Shivaji Inter College, Arra of Kanpur district scored 97.50% to jointly bag the second place in the merit list with 97.50%. She obtained 95 in Hindi, 99 in English and Mathematics, 97 in science and social science, 98 in drawing. After graduation, she wants to become IAS officer by cracking UPSC. “More than me my family was confident that I would figure among the top ten merit list of the board. Happy to be second as my brother and other family members were overjoyed,’ she said. Her uncle is a vegetable selleter.

Aniket of Kannauj came third in the state, dreams of becoming an IAS

Aniket Sharma of Kannauj, has secured third position in the UP Board's 2022 annual examination with 97.33%. He is a student of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Tirwa of Kannauj district. As soon as the board released this result on Saturday afternoon, celebrations began in Kannauj.

When Aniket, the eldest of his three brothers, got this news, there was a gleam of celebration on his face. Celebrations started in the family where parents and two younger brothers offered sweets to him. Candidate’s school Saraswati Vidya Mandir were equally elated and the school management honored him on the occasion.

UP Board declared the high school (Class 10) exam results on Saturday. In high school, 27 students figured among top 10 including 8 boys and 21 girls.