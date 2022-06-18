UP Board 12th Result Topper List: Divyanshi tops UPMSP Class 12

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced UP Board 12th Result Topper List. The UPMSP Class 12 result has been announced along with declaration of toppers name. Candidates who have appeared for 12th or Intermediate examination can check the result through the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in and on upresults.nic.in.

Divyanshi has topped Class 12 toppers list. She has scored 477 out of 500. Jointly 2 students are in second place, Anshika Yadav of Prayagraj and Yogesh Pratap Singh of Barabanki have got 95% marks, both the candidates have got 475 marks out of 500.The Class 12 overall pass percentage is 85.33%

Class 12 Board exams was held from March 24 to April 13, 2022. A total of 51,92,689 students had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in Uttar Pradesh this year, of whom 47,75,749 students appeared for the exams. Candidates can download the marksheet through these simple steps given below. UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Live Updates

UP Board 12th Result: How to check

Visit the official site of UP results on upresults.nic.in.

Click on Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPMSP.