Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board 12th Results 2023: Here's direct link to check scores at HT Portal

UP Board 12th Results 2023: Here's direct link to check scores at HT Portal

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 25, 2023 02:31 PM IST

UP Board 12th Results 2023: UPSEB Intermediate result released at HT Portal, upresults.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the class 12th results 2023. Candidates who took the examination can download the result from the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. For more updates follow the live blog.

UP Board 12th Results 2023 out at upresults.nic.in
UP Board 12th Results 2023 out at upresults.nic.in

Direct link to check results on HT Portal

Direct link to check results at upresults.nic.in

This year, a total of 58,85,745 candidates registered for the examination, of which a total of 27,69,258 candidates were from class 12th and 31,16,487 candidates were from class 10th. The UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2023 started on February 16 and concluded on March 4.

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

UP Board results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website upresults.nic.in

Look for the result link

Key in your login details

Your UP board result will appear on the screen.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up board result
up board result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out