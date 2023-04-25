UP Board 12th Results 2023: Here's direct link to check scores at HT Portal

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the class 12th results 2023. Candidates who took the examination can download the result from the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. For more updates follow the live blog. UP Board 12th Results 2023 out at upresults.nic.in

Direct link to check results on HT Portal

Direct link to check results at upresults.nic.in

This year, a total of 58,85,745 candidates registered for the examination, of which a total of 27,69,258 candidates were from class 12th and 31,16,487 candidates were from class 10th. The UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2023 started on February 16 and concluded on March 4.

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

UP Board results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website upresults.nic.in

Look for the result link

Key in your login details

Your UP board result will appear on the screen.