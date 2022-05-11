UP Board Academic Calendar 2022-23 released, UPMSP board exams in March

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has released UP Board Academic Calendar 2022-23. The academic calendar has specific dates of exams, pre boards, commencement of teaching in various classes among others. The academic calendar can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

As per the <strong>newly released calendar</strong>, UP Board Exams 2023 will be conducted in March next year. The pre board practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in the third week of January 2023 in the state. The pre-board written exam for students of classes 10 and 12 and the final exam for classes 9 and 11 will be held between February 1 and 15. The result for class 10, 12 pre board exam and class 9, 11 final exam will be available between February 16 to February 28, 2022.

The half yearly practical exam will be conducted by last week of September 2022 and the half yearly exams will be conducted in the second week of October 2022. The half yearly exam results will be uploaded on the school websites by November first week.

The practical exams will be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2023 across the state. Candidates who want to check for more related details can check the official site of UPMSP.