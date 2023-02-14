UP Board Admit Card 2023 Released: How to download Class 10, 12 hall tickets

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released UP Board Admit Card 2023. The admit card has been released for Class 10, 12 hall tickets. School authorities can download the admit card through the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

The UP Board Class 10, 12 board examination in the state will begin on February 16, 2023. The Class 10 final exams will end on March 3 and Class 12 exams will end on March 4, 2023. UP board Class 10, 12 final exams will be held in two shifts – the first one from 8 am to 11:15 pm and the second one from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

UP Board Admit Card 2023 Released: How to download

To download the admit card, follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Click on UP Board Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, around 58 lakh candidates out of which 31,16,458 students from Class 10 and 27,50,871 students from Class 12 have registered for the Class 10, 12 board exams in UP.