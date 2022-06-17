UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Date & Time: UPMSP results releasing tomorrow

UPMSP UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date and Time: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has confirmed date and time for UP board Class 10 and Class 12 results, 2022. Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results will be declared on June 18, an official statement said. Results will be declared at a press conference following which the direct link to check marks will be activated on UPMSP sites.

UP board Class 10, 12 result 2022 highlights

UP board result date: June 18, 2022 at 2 pm

UP board result time: June 18, 2022 at 4 pm

UP board result websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in

The decision on UP board result date was announced after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister on June 15 ordered Uttar Pradesh Education officials that results should be declared on time. He further said that prior information about the declaration of the results must be given to the parents / examinees.

A total of 51,92,689 students registered for UP board exams this year and of them, 47,75,749 students appeared in the exams.

In high school, 25,25,007 out of 27,81,654 candidates had appeared while in intermediate, 22,50,742 o