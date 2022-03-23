Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Exam 2022 begins on March 24, check 10th, 12th exam time table
board exams

UP Board Exam 2022 begins on March 24, check 10th, 12th exam time table

UP Board Exam 2022 will begin on March 24, 2022 onwards. The Class 10, 12 exam time table can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.
UP Board Exam 2022 begins on March 24, check 10th, 12th exam time table
UP Board Exam 2022 begins on March 24, check 10th, 12th exam time table
Published on Mar 23, 2022 08:19 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will begin the UP Board Exam 2022 from March 24, 2022 onwards. The Class 10, 12 examination will be commence on March 24, 2022 in the state and will end on April 12, 2022. The 10th, 12th exam time table can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in. 

The examination in the state will be conducted in offline mode for Class 10 and Class 12. The board exams will be conducted in 8873 examination centres across the state this year. 

A total of 51,92,689 students have registered themselves to appear in class 10 and class 12 exams. This includes 27,81,654 students including 15,53,198 boys and 12,28,456 girls registered for the high school examination besides another 24,11,035 students including 13,24,200 boys and 10,86,835 girls registered to appear in the intermediate exam.

&lt;strong&gt;Official Date Sheet Here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

UP Board chairman and Director (secondary education) Vinay Kumar Pandey while speaking to media informed that the high school exams in the state will be completed in 12 working days while intermediate examinations will be completed in 15 working days. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPMSP. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upmsp up board board exam + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out