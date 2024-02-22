UP Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Shift 2 exam ends, Hindi exam analysis here

Feb 22, 2024 1:33 PM IST

Shristi Bhartiya, a student of Satyam Girls’ Inter College, Chaka, Prayagraj said that she found the Hindi question paper to be easy and along the expected lines. “All questions were from within the syllabus and I did not encounter any problem in answering them. It was a good start of the board exams for me and most of my classmates,” she said.

Her classmate Ankit Gupta, also a student of Satyam Girls’ Inter College, Chaka, Prayagraj too agreed and said that he also found the question paper and the pattern as expected. “I would rate the questions to be of only medium difficulty as I faced no difficulty in answering all the questions. I am expecting above 65 in the 70 marks exam,” he said.

(Inputs from K Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj)