UP Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Shift 2 exam ends, Hindi exam analysis here

UPMSP UP Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 10th or High School and Class 12th or Intermediate final examinations of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) started today, February 22. On the first day of their examinations, UP board students wrote the Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Military Science papers in the first shift. In the second shift, Class 10 students will take the Commerce exam and Class 12 students will appear for Hindi papers. The exams are being held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Admit cards of UPMSP UP board exams 2024 were issued to students through their schools....Read More
A total of 25,77,997 candidates have registered for the UP board intermediate exam, of whom 14,28,323 are boys and 11,49,674 are girls.
UPMSP UP board exam 2024: Shift 2 will end at 5:15 pm
UPMSP shift 2 Class 10th Commerce exam and Class 12th Hindi papers will end at 5: 15 pm.
UPMSP UP board exam 2024: Shift 2 underway
The second shift of the UP board's first day of High School and Intermediate final examination is underway. Class 10 students are appearing in the Commerce exam, and Class 12 students in the Hindi exam.
UPMSP UP board Class 12 Hindi paper rated ‘easy’ by students in Prayagraj
Shristi Bhartiya, a student of Satyam Girls’ Inter College, Chaka, Prayagraj said that she found the Hindi question paper to be easy and along the expected lines. “All questions were from within the syllabus and I did not encounter any problem in answering them. It was a good start of the board exams for me and most of my classmates,” she said.
Her classmate Ankit Gupta, also a student of Satyam Girls’ Inter College, Chaka, Prayagraj too agreed and said that he also found the question paper and the pattern as expected. “I would rate the questions to be of only medium difficulty as I faced no difficulty in answering all the questions. I am expecting above 65 in the 70 marks exam,” he said.
(Inputs from K Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj)
UPMSP UP board exam 2024: Paper analysis soon
Analysis of the UP board Class 10 Hindi exam will be shared here soon.
UPMSP UP board exam 2024: Day 1, shift 1 exams end
UP board Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Military Science papers were held in the first shift on February 22. More details to follow.
UP board exam 2024: Class 10 Hindi paper ends soon
The Class 10 Hindi paper of the Uttar Pradesh board ends at 11:45 pm. Stay tuned for paper analysis and other updates.
UP board exam 2024: Papers scheduled for shift 2
In the second shift, Class 10 students will take the Commerce paper and Class 12 students will appear for Hindi papers. The second shift is from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
UPMSP UP Board Exam 2024: Sociology most-preferred by Arts students, Biology in Science stream
In the intermediate arts stream, Sociology is the most preferred subject, with 4,58,333 candidates opting for it. In Science, 11,34,114 students have opted for Biology. Read more here.
UPMSP UP Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: High School, Intermediate exams begin
High School (Class 10th) and Intermediate (Class 12th) final exams of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) started on Thursday, February 22.