Lucknow, Over 53 lakh students are expected to take the UP Board examinations at over 8,000 test centres on Wednesday. UP Board exam begins on Wednesday, 53 lakh students to take test

A state-level control room in Lucknow that will monitor the examination was inaugurated by UP's Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi on Tuesday.

A government statement said the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations Act, 2024, has been enacted to prevent malpractice and ensure transparency in examinations.

It provides for strict action against those found indulging in unfair means, the statement said.

In addition to question papers, reserve sets have been arranged for the exam that ends on March 12.

The reserve sets will be kept sealed in a secure double-locked cupboard and answer sheets will bear the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad logo and the UPMSP marking in micro-sized format.

Two CCTVs with voice recorders, routers, DVRs and high-speed internet connections have been installed at all rooms in an examination centre, allowing live monitoring through webcasting.

A total of 53,37,778 students are set to take the exam at 8,033 examination centres, which include 596 government, 3,453 aided-government and 3,984 self-financed secondary schools.

All centres will be assigned a centre administrator, an external centre administrator and a static magistrate, the government said.

As many as 18 districts have been marked as 'sensitive'. The statement said 683 centres have been marked as 'sensitive' and 222 examination centres as 'highly sensitive'.

The state-level control room in Lucknow has issued toll-free helpline numbers: 18001806607 and 18001806608.

Minister Gulab Devi wished all candidates a stress-free exams and good results. She also appealed to officials and teachers to provide guidance to students and conduct the exams properly.

