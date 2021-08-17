UP Board Exams 2022: UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams in March, check calendar here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has released UP Board Exams 2022 calendar. The Class 10, 12 board exams will be conducted in February and March in 2022. The complete calendar for academic year 2021-22 is available on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

Theory exams are scheduled for the fourth week of March and Practical will begin in the third week of February. The pre board examination will be conducted from January 24 to January 31, 2022. The half yearly examinations will be conducted in November 2021- practicals from the second week and theory exams from the third week, as per official notice.

The teaching-learning activities for the board exam batch and classes 9, 11 will be completed by January 15 in online or offline mode. The new academic year will begin in April 2022.

UPMSP will be conduct Class 10, 12 examination through offline mode. The COVID19 protocols will be maintained including social distancing, use of sanitisers and use of face masks.