UP Board Improvement Result 2021: UPMSP Class 10, 12 result declared, check here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has declared UP Board Improvement Result 2021. The improvement result has been declared for Class 10 and Class 12 by the Board. Candidates who have appeared for the improvement exams can check the result on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

A total of 37952 candidates of Class 10 and a total of 41381 candidates of Class 12 had registered for the improvement examination this year. The overall pass percentage is 90.75 percent for Class 10 and 77.76 percent for Class 12. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Class 10 improvement result

Direct link to check Class 12 improvement result

UP Board Improvement Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

Click on result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10, 12 improvement exam result was declared on November 16, 2021 at 7 pm. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of UPMSP.