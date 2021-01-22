UP Board intermediate practical exams 2021 to begin from Feb 3, check details
- The UP Board intermediate practical examinations will begin from February 3. The exams will be held in two phases -- February 3 to 12 and February 13 to 22.
In the first phase the practical exams will be held in Agra, Sahranpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti divisions, said UP board secretary Divya Kant Shukla.
In the second phase, practicals will be held in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions.
In practicals, 50% marks will be awarded by internal evaluators and remaining 50% by external evaluators, Shukla said.
The exams will be held strictly under CCTV camera vigil and the principals of examination centres will be required to save the recordings, he said.
Practicals for high school students will be done through internal evaluation of project work.
More than 5.6 million students will appear in the UP Board exams this year, schedule for which will be announced later.
There has been no significant change in the number of examinees. In 2020, nearly 5.61 million students registered for the exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. But this year, 31,000 fewer examinees were enrolled for high school exams while 23, 000 more candidates registered themselves for intermediate exams.
“In high school, 29,94,312 students have registered, of which 16,74,022 are male and 13,20,290 female. The number is less by 31,000 examinees,” said Divyakant Shukla, secretary, UP Board.
He said, “In Intermediate, 26,09,501 candidates have applied, of which 14,73,771 are male and 11,35,730 female. Put together, a total of 56,03,813 candidates are registered to appear in HS and Inter examinations, which is more by 23,000 as compared to last year.”
In 2020, around 5.61 million students were registered to appear in the high school and intermediate examinations of the UP Board. As many as 2.586 million students were registered in the intermediate examination and 3.025 million for high school examination.
Last year, the high school examination got over in 12 working days while the intermediate exams were concluded in 15 days.
In 2019, high school examinations were concluded in 14 working days and intermediate examinations ended in 16 working days.
Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students demand exam postponement citing poor readiness
- BSEB exams 2021: Bihar students alleged the state education board for playing with their future just for sticking to its exam calendar. Students also cried that unlike other education boards, BSEB has not reduced syllabus which has added to their woes.
- Moradabad Association of Private Schools has put up posters of "no fees-no exams" outside the schools in the city.
- Board Exams 2021: The fact checking team of Press Information Bureau (PIB) has refuted the claims of a post circulating in social media regarding reduction of passing percentage in board exams 2021
- The objective of the initiative is to improve the learning level of students and develop the selected schools into best-in-class schools as per national and international standards, so that students of Jharkhand, particularly rural areas, can compete with students of other education boards.
- The officials should share the Information Education and Communication materials with the school management, the DPH said.
- The residential schools are closed since March 17, 2020. Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) issued a detailed SOP to reopen schools and hostels. Students to be allowed to attend classes and hostels with certain precautions
