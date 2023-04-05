Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Result 2023: Where, how to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results

UP Board Result 2023: Where, how to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 05, 2023 03:17 PM IST

UP Board Result 2023 will be announced in due course of time. UPMSP Class 10, 12 results can be checked on websites by following the steps given below.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce UP Board Result 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination can check their results on the official site of UPMSP.

UP Board Result 2023: Where, how to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Around 58 lakh candidates have appeared for UPMSP Class 10, 12 examinations this year. UP Board Exams 2023 was started on February 16, 2023 and ended on March 3 for Class 10 and March 4 for Class 12.

The Board has appointed 143933 examiners for the evaluation process for Class 10 and Class 12. A total of 3.19 crore answer sheets will be checked by the evaluation team.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the list of websites and how to check results below.

UP Board Result 2023: List of websites

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

UP Board Result 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
  • Click on Results 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12 link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

