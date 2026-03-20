UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP directs schools to upload Class 12 internal assessment marks by March 25
To prepare UP Board Result 2026, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has directed schools to upload the Class 12 internal assessment marks by March 25, 2026. The official notice can be checked by schools and others on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
As per the official notice, the Board has directed 6294 schools who have not uploaded the internal assessment marks of high school subjects and the marks of moral, yoga, sports and physical education of intermediate for year 2026 on the website to upload it by Marc 25, 2026.
The Board has clarified that after the last date, the schools will not be able to upload the marks on the website. In case of non-uploading of marks by the due date, if the result of any candidate is adversely affected, then the Principal/Headmaster of the concerned school and the District School Inspector of the district will be fully responsible for lax supervision.
The UP Board exam 2026 was held from February 18 to March 12, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 am and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
The evaluation process commenced on March 18, 2026. On the second day of evaluation, a total of 77,222 examiners checked high school and intermediate copies. A total of 21,43,322 answer sheets were checked, 13,26,489 of high school and 8,16,833 of intermediate.
Meanwhile, many teachers are facing trouble as they are being assigned four duties simultaneaously. As per Live Hindustan report, presently teachers are engaged in the evaluation of answer sheets of the UP Board Exams 2026 and SIR work. Now they have also been assigned for the APO exam duties scheduled from March 22, 2026. Along with this census training is underway, and teachers' participation is being ensured.
On Thursday, March 19, Uttar Pradesh Secondary Teachers' Union, Ekta held a meeting where teachers expressed their anger over excessive work load. The union has demanded from the UP Board Secretary that, in coordination with the government and administration, teachers' duties be properly adjusted and only one task be assigned at a time.
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