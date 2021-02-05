Uttarakhand schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 9, 11 from Feb 8
Schools in Uttarakhand for students of Classes 6 to 9 and will open from February 8 after a gap of 10 months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.
The Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Om Prakash issued an order on Thursday stating that the schools across the state will re-open on February 8 for Classes 6 to 9 and 11.
The order also stated the guidelines to be followed by educational institutes to check the spread of COVID-19.
"Students will only be allowed to attend classes after written permission from parents," the order stated.
Following the COVID-19 guidelines, schools in Uttarakhand re-opened after a gap of over seven months on November 2 for students of class 10 and 12.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'JNVs can resume for classes 10, 12 in states where schools allowed to reopen'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board exams will be held from June 7-16
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JAC revises exam schedule, now classes 10, 12 board exams will begin from May 4
- The examinations will be held from May 4 to 21. Earlier, it was scheduled to be conducted from March 9 to March 26.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh set to appear for Class 10 board exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt should ensure no child drops out due to inability to pay fees: Gujarat HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE Board exams from May 4, class 12 exams to be held in 2 shifts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021 released, here's direct link to check
- CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021: Students of class 12 can check the CBSE Class 12 Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE class 10 date sheet 2021 released, here's direct link to check
- CBSE class 10 date sheet 2021: Students of class 10 can check the CBSE Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021 released, exams to begin from May 4
- CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021: Students of class 10 and 12 can check the CBSE Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AP BIE Inter schedule for 1st and 2nd-year exam 2021 released, check here
- Students who have registered for the examination can check the schedule for IPE March 2021 online at bie.ap.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha schools to reopen for classes 9, 11 from Feb 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021 to be released today, here's how to check
- Once the date sheets are released, students of class 10 and 12 will be able to check the CBSE Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highlights: CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exam date sheet 2021 released
- Students of class 10 and 12 can check the CBSE Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.
Telangana schools resume for class 9, above
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP Board class 10 and 12 examination schedule 2021 released, check here
- According to the schedule, the class 10 examinations will be conducted from April 30 to May 15, 2021, while the class 12 examinations will be held from May 1 to 18, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox