WB HS Exam 2026: WBCHSE Class 12 exam begins today- check timings, exam day guidelines here
WB HS Exam 2026 begins today. The exam will be held from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Check the exam day guidelines here.
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE, will begin the WB HS Exam 2026 today, February 12, 2026. The exam will be held in a single shift on one day- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The Class 12 exam will be over on February 27, 2026.
The Higher Secondary exam commences with Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, and Punjabi papers.
WB HS Exam 2026: Exam day guidelines
Students appearing for the Class 12 board examination can check the exam-day guidelines here.
1. The examinees will have to reach the exam centre by the time mentioned in the admit card.
2. All appearing students will have to carry the admit card to the exam hall.
3. Examinees are allowed to carry an analogue watch (not a smart watch) in the examination hall for their use.
4. Students are prohibited from bringing any kind of printed or written textual material, piece of paper, any other pouches, calculator, pen drives, writing pad, log table, electronic pen/scanner, mobile phones, blue tooth ear phones, microphones, pager, smart watch, camera, goggles, meta glasses, bag/handbags, health band, any other electronic device/gadget, etc. into the examination venue/hall.
5. Students who are appearing for the Class 12 exam under the old system are allowed to bring and use the calculator (enabling normal calculations with trigonometric, exponential & logarithmic functions) in the examination hall.
6. Mobile phones or electronic gadgets are not allowed inside the exam hall.
7. If a student indulges with any physical assault of examination personnel, his/her examinations and/ or enrolment will be cancelled. The candidate will not be permitted to appear in any remaining examination(s), if any, and their admit card will be confiscated.
8. The examinees are also instructed to abstain from any kind of destructive activities in the venue. Any examinee who reports such activities may also / their examinations and/or enrolment cancelled.
For more related details, candidates can check the official website of WBCHSE.
