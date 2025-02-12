WBCHSE HS Exam 2025: West Bengal Class 12 enrolment window reopening for 2 days from today, details here

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is reopening the WBCHSE HS Exam 2025 enrolment window on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The WBCHSE HS Exam 2025 enrolment window is reopening for two days, from February 12 to February 13, 2025.

As informed by the board through an official notice earlier, the enrolment will be open till February 13, 2025. The Board had decided to reopen the online enrolment of the students of Higher Secondary Examination 2025 for two days after WBCHSE received several requests from students/ guardians/ Head of the Institutions to reopen the enrolment window.

The notice read, “The concerned Head of the lnstitutions have to send the forwarding letter stating the details of the students (attendance etc. to be mentioned) with the attested copy of registration certificate of the students, statement of marks of Class Xl, signature of the students (in a blank page duly countersigned by the HOI) etc. to the concerned Deputy Secretary of the Regional Office of the Council for this purpose.”

Worth mentioning here. the West Bengal Class 12 board examination is scheduled to begin on March 3 and will conclude on March 18, 2025.

The examination will be conducted in single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm, and will commence with language papers.

Furthermore, the exam will conclude with Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management papers.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of WBCHSE.