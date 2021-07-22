WBCHSE West Bengal HS class 12th results 2021 declared, 97.69% pass

West Bengal HS Results 2021: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the class 12th or Higher Secondary result on Thursday, May 22 at 3 pm. All the class 12th students can check their results on the official website at wbresults.nic.in. This year a total of 8,19,202 students will receive their individual scorecards.

This year the pass percentage is 97.69%. A Muslim girl from Mursidabad district has topped the class 12th examination this year scoring 499/500. More than 60% of students i.e 3,19,327 passed with First Division in Higher Secondary exams. A total of 9013 students have secured above 90 percent. 49,370 students have secured more than 80%. In the year 2020 at least 84,746 students got more than 80%.

As per the Board chairman, 'A total of 86 students have clinched the top 10 spots".

The pass percentage is 97.39 percent in the arts stream, in the science stream the pass percentage is 99.28, and in the commerce stream, the pass percentage is 99.8 %.

How to check your West Bengal 12th Results 2021

Visit the official website at WBCHSE at https://wbchse.nic.in/

Click on the link given to check the Class 12th or Uchcha Madhyamik result

Key in your Crendiantals and submit

Your West Bengal 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future use.

The Higher Secondary (class 12) examination was not held this year because of the Covid-19 outbreak. According to the West Bengal board evaluation criteria, the class 12 board students have been evaluated by giving 40% weightage to the marks a student procured in four subjects of class 10 board exam, 60% weightage was given to marks obtained in class 11 annual exam and taking into account the marks of her/his projects and practical in class 12.