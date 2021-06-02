West Bengal 10th and 12th Exams: Decision on schedule of WB board exams today

The West Bengal government is likely to take a decision on the schedule of class 10 and Class 12 board exams on Wednesday, June 3.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced that while the High Secondary exam (class 12 board exam) would be held in July-end, Madhyamik exam (class 10 board exams) would be held in the second week of August.

“The schedule is likely to be announced on Wednesday after a meeting. A decision would be taken on which subjects the exams be held, the dates and the duration of exams,” said a senior official.

The central government had on Tuesday decided to cancel the Class 12 board exams of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in view of the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hours later the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced cancellation of its class 12 exams as well.

On April 14, CBSE issued a notification cancelling class 10 exams, while postponing class 12 exams as the second Covid-19 wave caused devastation across the country. On April 16 and 19, the CISCE, too, issued similar notifications.

“As for Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations, the duration would be cut down by almost half. The number of questions would also be reduced accordingly. The exams would be held in the home centres (same school where the students have studies). Exams would be held only on some compulsory subjects,” said an official.

This comes at a time when the daily count of Covid-19 cases has dropped by more than 50% and has come down to less than 10,000.

According to data shared by the state health department, the number of new cases dropped to 9424 on June 1. The number of fresh cases reported on May 14 had reached a peak of 20,846.