West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will announce West Bengal 10th Result 2022 on June 3, 2022. The WB madhyamik result will be declared at 9 am on June 3 through a press conference. Candidates can check the result through the official site of WBBSE on wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Apart from the official website, the result can also be checked by appeared candidates on wbresults.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination of Class 10 can check the result through these simple steps given below.

West Bengal 10th Result 2022: How to check WB Madhyamik Result

Visit the official site of WBBSE on wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in.

Click on West Bengal 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Heads of the affiliated Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect the marksheets and certificates of Madhyamik Pariksha 2022 from the selected camp offices on June 3, 2022 from 10 am onwards. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check for more related details through the official site of WBBSE.