West Bengal Board HS class 12th results 2022: 88.44 % pass WBCHSE HS exam

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the class 12th or Higher Secondary result on Friday, June 10. WBCHSE HS result is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the result on the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage in WBCHSE HS examination is 88.44%.This year a total of 744655 candidates enrolled for the WBCHSE class class 12th exam out of which 720862 appeared. A total of 636875 candidates passed the WB class 12th examination.

This year 90.19% of male candidates have passed the West Bengal class 12th examination and a total of 86.9% female candidates have passed the examination.

Adisha Dev Sharma of Coochbehar has secured 99.6 percent marks and topped WB HS results 2022. A total of 272 students were placed in the top 10 positions of the WB 12th result 2022.

Last year's passing rate was 97.69 percent. In year 2021 more than 60% of students, or 3,19,327, passed their Higher Secondary examinations with First Division. A total of 9013 students scored more than 90%. 49,370 students have received more than 80%.

