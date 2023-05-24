West Bengal Class 12th result 2023: WBCHSE HS results out, direct link here
May 24, 2023 12:35 PM IST
West Bengal Class 12th result 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check WBCHSE HS results is given below.
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has announced the WBCHSE HS result 2023 on May 24. The West Bengal 12th result were announced at 12 noon. West Bengal class 12th link is available on the official site of WB Results at wbresults.nic.in. WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Live Updates
The West Bengal class 12th result was announced through the press conference conducted by the Board. Candidates who have appeared for the 12th examination can check the result using their roll number, registration number, and date of birth.
Apart from the official website candidates can download the WB class 12th results from the Mobile App ‘WBCHSE Results 2023. The results will also be available on HT Portal.
Direct link to check results on HT Portal (Available)
Official website link to check WB HS Results 2023 (Available)
WB HS Result 2023: How to check the result
- Visit the official website of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in
- Click on West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023 link available on the home page
- Key in your login details and click on submit
- Check the result and download the page
- Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
