Wednesday, May 08, 2024
West Bengal HS Result 2024: WBCHSE WB Board Class 12th results declared

ByHT Education Desk
May 08, 2024 01:16 PM IST

West Bengal HS Result 2024 declared. Check details of WB Board Class 12th results here.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the Class 12th results. The results will be available on the official website from 3 pm onwards. The results were announced at a press conference conducted by the WBCHSE officials. WBCHSE WB HS 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

West Bengal HS Result 2024: WBCHSE WB Board Class 12th results declared

Students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.wb.gov.in. The results can also be checked at wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal HS Result 2024: Steps to check results

  • Go to the official website of WB Results at wbresults.nic.in.
  • On the home page, click on West Bengal HS Result 2024 link
  • A new page will open where candidates need to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Notably, the hard copies of the marksheets and pass certificates will be available from 55 distribution centres including 4 regional offices of the council all over the state from May 10, 2024 from 10 am.

Students will get their marksheets on May 10, 2024 by the Head of the Institutions/ Teacher in Charges.

