West Bengal HS Results 2025 released at result.wb.gov.in, here’s how to check WBCHSE 12th results

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE, has released the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2025 results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Students who appeared in the exam can now check and download their results from the official website result.wb.gov.in. They can also check their results on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in.West Bengal Class 12 Results 2025 live updates West Bengal HS Results 2025 released, here’s how to check WBCHSE 12th result

Notably, students can download the results from 2 PM on the following websites:

WBCHSE 12th results 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

Go to the official website at result.wb.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to download WB HSSLC results Enter details like your roll number and submit. Check your results will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for further need.

The West Bengal Class 12 results were declared through a press conference conducted by the board officials at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata.

In addition, the hard copies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed to the respective institutions through 55 designated distribution centers across West Bengal on May 8, 2025, from 10 AM.

Heads of institutions and Teacher-in-Charges will need to collect the mark sheets and certificates and ensure their distribution to students on May 8, 2025.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of WBCHSE.