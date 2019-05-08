Boards 2019: 5.8 Lakh students skip UP Board exams this year

Over 5.8 lakh candidates skipped the UP Board examinations till Thursday, as per information provided by the education department. Of these, 3125 students skipped the exam on Thursday. Last year over 10 lakh students had skipped the UP Board exams.

This could be due to tough measures in place to check use of unfair means.

On Thursday, intermediate candidates wrote Arabic, Persian and Computer papers while high school students appeared for their arts paper.

In the state capital, the exams were held at 38 centres that were monitored by seven flying squads.

The students who did not turn up for their papers were those who had got their registration done illegally from different districts, according to education department officials.

So far, 234 copycats have been caught from 75 districts this year. Three were caught during Thursday’s exam.

A total of 34 FIRs has been lodged against students for using unfair means in the exam so far. No fresh FIR was lodged on Thursday.

Last year, a record 10,44,619 students skipped the UP Board exams.

