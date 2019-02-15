College principal among 4 held for rigging board exam in UP

The UP Special Task Force (STF) arrested four people, including an inter college principal and a teacher, on Thursday for rigging the ongoing high school UP board examination in Mathura. As many as 18 answersheets of English were seized from their possession.

The STF officials said the principal and three others were allegedly involved in changing the answer -sheets of examinees with those written by hired solvers. They said two other people, including the school manager, who were still at large, were also involved in the racket.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), STF, Abhishek Kumar Singh said those arrested were identified Krishna Sharma, principal of Pandit Madhusudan Lal Inter College, Gokul, biology teacher Tinku, school manager Hari Om Sharma’s son Akash Sharma and daily wager Suresh.

He said the arrested people revealed that the school manager and his close aide Virendra alias Viru were also involved in the racket. Extensive raids were on for their arrest while those already arrested were being interrogated, he added.

The SSP said initial probe suggested that the accused had taken contract of seven high school examinees to change their answer sheets with other sheets written by hired solvers so that they could get good marks. He said the accused charged ₹ 10,000 each from the examinees for this purpose.

Singh said the Agra unit of STF was collecting intelligence inputs about the racket of rigging board examinations following which they came to know about the school where the answer sheets were been changed for money. He said the STF unit was tracking the accused for the past several days and arrested them on Thursday when they were replacing the answer sheets after completion of the English examination in the first shift.

He said the accused had been booked under charges of fraud, forgery of valuable security as well under the Anti-Copying Act and sent to jail after being produced in the competent court.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 13:16 IST