Boards 2019: 5-mark question in Hindi Maharashtra SSC exam stumps students

A five-mark question in the Hindi exam for SSC left the students confused on Thursday.

The question asked students to make an advertisement for a group of organisations, Vasundhara nursery in Satara. Students said they were confused whether the word referred to a preschool or a plant nursery. “While the name of the nursery seems to suggest that it is for plants, most students could not get that and ended up writing about the other nursery,” said a teacher of a suburban school.

Many students are now worried about losing five marks. “My son made an advertisement for the preschool, as he did not know the word had another meaning,” said Mayuri Shinde, a parent from Borivli.

Sharad Khandagale, secretary, Mumbai divisional board, said the board has still not received a query from any centre. “The moderators will check if there was confusion,” he said.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 12:58 IST