Boards 2019: ISC Hindi paper was easier than expected, say students

The Indian School Certificate (ISCE) or Class 12 Hindi paper examination was easy and predictable said students of City Montessori School in Lucknow on Wednesday. Many said the paper was easier than they expected.

Dhaman Trivedi, a Class 12 commerce student said, “My exam went very well. It was in fact, easier than our comparatives and pre boards. I am expecting a good score.“ Raghav Chandra, a class 12th arts student said, “The questions were easy and our teacher had covered most of the syllabus during pre-boards.”

Two more students, Kirti Srivastava and Prakhar Bhatt of 12th Science stream said, “We are so happy and confident to complete the paper in time “.Another student Akhilesh Dubey said “I have been able to do my best as whatever my teacher had guided me throughout the year helped me to present my answers well. “

All Students came out of the examination hall looking satisfied and accomplished. Shakuntala Singh, ISC Hindi Educator said “The paper was very easy and we had prepared the students as per the pattern”

Principal Vineeta Kamran and Vice-Principal Rupam saluja showered their blessings on the students wishing them best of luck for their future endeavours.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 20:15 IST