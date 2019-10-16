BPSC 63rd Result 2019: Seat allotment on basis of merit list, candidates’ preference, says BPSC

education

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has clarified that the selection of candidates and allotment of seats in the 63rd combined competitive examination were done in accordance with their merit and preference.

Regarding higher cut-off marks for the backward classes (BC) than unreserved category, the commission said that it went up slightly as BC candidates had to be adjusted under the unreserved category and their choices of post.

In a press communiqué issued by the BPSC, it was said that as many as 168 out of 355 seats were for unreserved category while 27 seats were allocated to the BC. Those BC category candidates, who attained higher marks, were adjusted in the unreserved category.

Confusion among the candidates prevailed after the BPSC released the category wise cut off marks along with the final results. A senior officer of the BPSC claimed that the cut off marks in BC category went up as they had to be adjusted against the unreserved category for their appointment as labour enforcement officer (LEO), which had only one seat reserved for the BC.

The cut marks declared for the BC category was 595 whereas it was 588 for unreserved category. This has led to major confusion among the candidates, which the BPSC officials clarified was a normal process when candidates of other category is adjusted in the unreserved category.

“The lone reserved seat for BC for appointment as the LEO was allotted to the freedom fighter’s kin quota. Some of the BC candidates had to be adjusted in the LEO even though there was only one seat reserved for the same category,” added the BPSC officer.

A total of 10 male candidates of the BC category and seven of general candidates were allotted the post of LEO against the unreserved category.

BPSC examination controller Amarendra Kumar said out of total 355 seats, 168 seats were allotted to unreserved category, including 52 female candidates and 27 seats were allotted to BC including five female candidates. “Of the 123 posts of LEO, 42 seats were allotted to unreserved category, which included 14 female candidates,” he said.

Kumar further said that after merit serial number 182 and till 227, male candidates of BC and general category were allotted LEO posts against the unreserved category.

