BPSC 65th combined competitive prelims admit card 2019 soon, exam on October 15

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:33 IST

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 65th civil services prelims exam. BPSC will conduct its 65th preliminary exam on October 15, 2019. BPSC had notified a total of 434 vacancies on July 4.

With just two weeks left for the BPSC 65th exam, candidates can expect their admit cards very soon. BPSC issues admit card 10 days prior of the date of exam. So, the candidates can get their admit cards in a couple of days.

The e-admit card will be available online at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates will have to login using their registration number and other login credentials.

The timing of BPSC 65th exam is 12 pm to 2 pm.

Around 4 lakh candidates will appear for the exam. BPSC has issued letters to all the district education officers (DEOs) to send the list of exam centres before September 14. Mobile phones and any electronic gadget will be banned for both, teachers and invigilators.

The online registration process began from July 10 and ended on July 24. Last date to deposit application fee was July 30.

The BPSC CSE will comprise of three phases- Preliminary, Main and Interview. The prelims examination will have general studies paper carrying 150 marks. The duration of the exam is 2 hours. The main examination carrying 300 marks will comprise of subjects- Hindi, General Studies and Optional Subject. The exam will be of 3 hours. Interview will carry 150 marks.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 14:33 IST