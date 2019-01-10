BPSC Admit Card for Mains 2018 Exam released, check date, time and other details here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the admit card for Bihar 63rd Mains Combined Competitive Examination on the official site of onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who have qualified the prelims written examination can download their admit card online.

The 63rd mains examination will be conducted on January 12, 13, 15 and 17. The timing will be 1 pm to 4 pm.

The prelims examination was held on July 1 at 271 examination centres in 19 district headquarters of the state. A total of 90,697 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 4,257 were declared successful.

BPSC 63rd CCE Main Exam: Check full schedule here

BPSC 63rd CCE Mains Exam: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website of BPSC onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Enter your username, password and captcha and submit

Under the ‘Admit card’ section, click on BPSC 63rd CCE admit card link

Your admit card will be displayed

Download and print in letter page size paper.

Candidates facing any difficulty in downloading their admit card can contact on helpline number 9297739013 or 0612 2215795

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 10:46 IST