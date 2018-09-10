BPSC prelims result 2018 declared, here’s how to check

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result for 63rd Common Combined competitive preliminary examination 2018 on its official website. The examination was held on July 1 at 271 examination centres in 19 district headquarters of the state. A total of 90,697 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 4,257 were declared successful. The successful candidates are eligible to appear in the BPSC main examination.

BPSC prelims result 2018: Candidates can check the result by clicking here.

The commission has also released the BPSC prelims final answer keys. Candidates can check the BPSC prelims final answer keys by clicking here.

BPSC prelims result 2018: Steps to check

1) Visit BPSC’s official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

2) Click on the link ‘Results: For 63rd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination’

3) A Pdf page containing roll numbers of successful candidates opens

4) Check your results and save it on the computer

5) Take a print out of the result as well

Note: Visit BPSC’s official website for latest news and updates.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 12:04 IST