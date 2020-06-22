BPSC Assistant Engineer final results 2020 out, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 09:57 IST

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday declared final Result and Cutoff marks for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) of the recruitment exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the BPSC Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) recruitment examinations can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) interview was conducted from June 15 to 19, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check the BPS Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) exam results.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final Results: Assistant Engineer, Mechanical Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 03/2017)”

3. BPSC Assistant Engineer final results in a pdf format will appear on the display screen

4. Download the results and take its print out for future references.