e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BPSC Assistant Engineer final results 2020 out, here’s how to check

BPSC Assistant Engineer final results 2020 out, here’s how to check

Candidates who have appeared for the BPSC Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) recruitment examinations can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

education Updated: Jun 22, 2020 09:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC Assistant Engineer Final Result out. (HT File
BPSC Assistant Engineer Final Result out. (HT File
         

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday declared final Result and Cutoff marks for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) of the recruitment exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the BPSC Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) recruitment examinations can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) interview was conducted from June 15 to 19, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check the BPS Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) exam results.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final Results: Assistant Engineer, Mechanical Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 03/2017)”

3. BPSC Assistant Engineer final results in a pdf format will appear on the display screen

4. Download the results and take its print out for future references.

tags
top news
Indian Army soldier killed in cross-border shelling by Pak in J-K’s Rajouri
Indian Army soldier killed in cross-border shelling by Pak in J-K’s Rajouri
Situation along LAC tense with full army deployment
Situation along LAC tense with full army deployment
LIVE: 14,821 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to over 4.25 lakh
LIVE: 14,821 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to over 4.25 lakh
India’s infra push behind Chinese aggression
India’s infra push behind Chinese aggression
Will ‘Boycott China’ strategy really help?
Will ‘Boycott China’ strategy really help?
Containment plan to door to door checks: How Delhi, Mumbai are fighting Covid-19
Containment plan to door to door checks: How Delhi, Mumbai are fighting Covid-19
Unlock 1: Metro trains, schools and other services still shut, no decision yet on resumption
Unlock 1: Metro trains, schools and other services still shut, no decision yet on resumption
Amid India-China tension, is Nepal a threat? Gen VP Malik (retd) answers
Amid India-China tension, is Nepal a threat? Gen VP Malik (retd) answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In